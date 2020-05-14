Today’s Takeout: Made from Scratch!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lashonda Sanford from Scratch Bakery is ready to cinnamon-roll out your favorites in person, by delivery, or stop by the cupcake truck. Even if you are following a keto eating plan, Lashonda says you can have your cake and eat it too!

Scratch Bakery
4181 William Styron Square in Newport News
(757) 833-0965
36 E. Mellen Street in Hampton
(757) 224-8430
www.itsmadefromscratch.com
FB: @scratchbakery
IG: @bakeryscratch

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Scratch Bakery.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories