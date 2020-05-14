PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lashonda Sanford from Scratch Bakery is ready to cinnamon-roll out your favorites in person, by delivery, or stop by the cupcake truck. Even if you are following a keto eating plan, Lashonda says you can have your cake and eat it too!
Scratch Bakery
4181 William Styron Square in Newport News
(757) 833-0965
36 E. Mellen Street in Hampton
(757) 224-8430
www.itsmadefromscratch.com
FB: @scratchbakery
IG: @bakeryscratch
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Scratch Bakery.
More From HRS!
- Deep Clean and Carry On!
- Today’s Takeout: Made from Scratch!
- Dogs Take the Center Stage
- Pet Pal of the Week: Bacon
- Get White Teeth Fast