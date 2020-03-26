Today’s Takeout: Jolly Roger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The take out and delivery scene is alive and well in the OBX! Andrea Sullivan from The Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina joined us with Today’s Takeout.

Jolly Roger Restaurant
1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Open for takeout and delivery…breakfast, lunch and dinner
JollyRogerOBX.com
(252) 441-6530

