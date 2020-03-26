PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The take out and delivery scene is alive and well in the OBX! Andrea Sullivan from The Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina joined us with Today’s Takeout.

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC

Open for takeout and delivery…breakfast, lunch and dinner

JollyRogerOBX.com

(252) 441-6530

MORE FROM HRS: