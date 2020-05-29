Today’s Takeout: Jimmy’s Oven and 501 Bar and Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mo Boulftali knows good food and he loves to share it with others! That is why he opened Jimmy’s Oven and Grill and 501 Bar and Grill at Stonehouse. Mo stopped by on Today’s Takeout with how they are handling the new normal.

Jimmy’s Oven and Grill
7201 Richmond Road
Williamsburg
(757) 565-1465
JimmysOvenGrill.com

501 Bar and Grill at Stonehouse
9700 Mill Pond Road
Toano
(757) 794-3112
501BarGrill.com

