Today’s Takeout: Hunger Has Met Its ‘Matchsticks’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nicole and Matt Sileno are keeping the home fires burning and using it to cook! Their award winning barbecue is still available during social distancing and this week they are debuting their family style carry out menu!

Matchsticks BBQ Co.

(757) 741-3170

Visit MATCHSTICKSBBQ.com to check out their menu, catering offers, and schedule.

You can also connect on social media to see what they have cooking.

