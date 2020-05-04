Today’s Takeout: Hunger Has Met Its ‘Matchsticks’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nicole and Matt Sileno are keeping the home fires burning and using it to cook! Their award winning barbecue is still available during social distancing and this week they are debuting their family style carry out menu!

Matchsticks BBQ Co.
(757) 741-3170
Visit MATCHSTICKSBBQ.com to check out their menu, catering offers, and schedule.
You can also connect on social media to see what they have cooking.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories