PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nicole and Matt Sileno are keeping the home fires burning and using it to cook! Their award winning barbecue is still available during social distancing and this week they are debuting their family style carry out menu!
Matchsticks BBQ Co.
(757) 741-3170
Visit MATCHSTICKSBBQ.com to check out their menu, catering offers, and schedule.
You can also connect on social media to see what they have cooking.
More From HRS!
- Today’s Takeout: Hunger Has Met Its ‘Matchsticks’
- Career Engineer: Job Seekers Must Master The On-Line Interview
- Military Minute: Welcome Back USNS Comfort
- Honoring the Class of 2020 With Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center
- Supply and Demand for our Local Foodbanks