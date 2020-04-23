Today’s Takeout: Hooters

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hooters is well known for wings, and even though the dining rooms are closed at all five of the Hampton Roads locations, those wings are flying out the door for curbside service.

Hooters TO-GO
Curbside service at all five Hampton Roads locations
Norfolk, Hampton, Greenbrier, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg
You can find them at Hooters.com

