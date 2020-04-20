Today’s Takeout: Grey Goose Restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grey Goose Restaurant and Catering in Hampton have put together some terrific menus for every night of the week!

The Grey Goose Restaurant and Catering

118 Old Hampton Lane

Hampton

Family Style Dinners and DIY Dinner Kits available for curbside takeout

Order by noon for same day pickup!

Call (757) 723-7978 or visit

GreyGooseRestaurant.com

You can also connect on Facebook @GreyGooseRestaurant

