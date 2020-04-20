Today’s Takeout: Grey Goose Restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grey Goose Restaurant and Catering in Hampton have put together some terrific menus for every night of the week!

The Grey Goose Restaurant and Catering
118 Old Hampton Lane
Hampton
Family Style Dinners and DIY Dinner Kits available for curbside takeout
Order by noon for same day pickup!
Call (757) 723-7978 or visit
GreyGooseRestaurant.com
You can also connect on Facebook @GreyGooseRestaurant

