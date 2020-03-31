Today’s Takeout: Eurasia and The Atlantic on Pacific

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Partner and General Manager Vincent Amato says both of these very popular Virginia Beach Restaurants have adapted for online ordering, catering, curbside pickup and delivery!

Eurasia
960 Laskin Road
(757) 422-0184
EurasiaVB.com

The Atlantic on Pacific
3004 Pacific Ave
(757) 422-2122
TheAtlanticVB.com

