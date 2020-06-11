Today’s Takeout: Ellen’s Homestyle & BBQ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Great food cooked with love — that is what Ellen’s Homestyle & BBQ is all about! In Today’s Takeout, we talked with Ellen about how excited the team is to serve you again after a bit of a break.
Ellen’s Homestyle & BBQ
Two locations:
Virginia Beach at 5660 Indian River Road
(757) 222-1164
Portsmouth at 4206 Portsmouth Blvd
(757) 606-1220
Connect on Facebook @EllensHomestyle2
