Today’s Takeout: Cooking Up Fun With Carolina Cupcakery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you want to learn how to make cupcakes with your kids, or slice into a custom confection cake shaped like toilet paper, Carolina Cupcakery is on a roll. Dawn Eskins talked about the ways she and her staff are connecting with customers and helping medical professionals during these trying times.

Carolina Cupcakery

Facebook live cooking classes for kids, DIY cupcake & cookie kits, Quarantine Cakes and more!

Curbside pickup and delivery available through Grubhub and Doordash.

1200 Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake

(757) 351-1548

CarolinaCupcakery.com

Facebook & Instagram @carolinacupcakery

