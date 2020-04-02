Today’s Takeout: Cooking Up Fun With Carolina Cupcakery

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you want to learn how to make cupcakes with your kids, or slice into a custom confection cake shaped like toilet paper, Carolina Cupcakery is on a roll. Dawn Eskins talked about the ways she and her staff are connecting with customers and helping medical professionals during these trying times.

Carolina Cupcakery
Facebook live cooking classes for kids, DIY cupcake & cookie kits, Quarantine Cakes and more!
Curbside pickup and delivery available through Grubhub and Doordash.
1200 Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake
(757) 351-1548
CarolinaCupcakery.com
Facebook & Instagram @carolinacupcakery

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories