Today’s Takeout: Cooking Up Fun With Carolina Cupcakery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you want to learn how to make cupcakes with your kids, or slice into a custom confection cake shaped like toilet paper, Carolina Cupcakery is on a roll. Dawn Eskins talked about the ways she and her staff are connecting with customers and helping medical professionals during these trying times.
Carolina Cupcakery
Facebook live cooking classes for kids, DIY cupcake & cookie kits, Quarantine Cakes and more!
Curbside pickup and delivery available through Grubhub and Doordash.
1200 Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake
(757) 351-1548
CarolinaCupcakery.com
Facebook & Instagram @carolinacupcakery
More From HRS!
- VCU doctor leading clinical trial on drug to treat COVID-19 encouraged by initial results
- 92 residents at Canterbury Rehab in Richmond area test positive for coronavirus
- Dare County now reports 3 cases of COVID-19
- Suffolk police and fire ask community to donate personal protective equipment during COVID-19 crisis
- FDA has not authorized a two-minute test for coronavirus