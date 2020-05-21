PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and now, it is being served again in Williamsburg. Rita Prassas from Colonial Pancake House joined us with all the details in Today’s Takeout.
Colonial Pancake House
Curbside, pickup, and to-go
Limited outdoor seating available
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
301 Page Street in Williamsburg
(757) 253-5852
ColonialPancake.com
