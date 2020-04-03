Today’s Takeout: California Pizza Kitchen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can still get all your favorites and more at California Pizza Kitchen. Brandon Parker at CPK MacArthur Center joined us today with news about the CPK Market.

CPK Takeout Market
Meal kits & pantry items available including fresh produce, meats & seafood, milk, beer & wine.
$5.00 Take & Bake pizzas with the purchase of every take out entre
BBQ chicken pizza, margherita, and pepperoni!

California Pizza Kitchen
MacArthur Center – Norfolk
(757) 622-7190
CPK.com

