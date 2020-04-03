Today’s Takeout: California Pizza Kitchen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can still get all your favorites and more at California Pizza Kitchen. Brandon Parker at CPK MacArthur Center joined us today with news about the CPK Market.

CPK Takeout Market

Meal kits & pantry items available including fresh produce, meats & seafood, milk, beer & wine.

$5.00 Take & Bake pizzas with the purchase of every take out entre

BBQ chicken pizza, margherita, and pepperoni!

California Pizza Kitchen

MacArthur Center – Norfolk

(757) 622-7190

CPK.com

