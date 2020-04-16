Today’s Takeout: Brothers Pizza

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Brothers Pizza has several meal deals perfect for two or the entire family.

Brothers Pizza
Two VB locations
401 North Great Neck Rd. (757) 340-1277
2401 Seaboard Rd. (757) 689-4711
You can also visit BrothersPizzaVB.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @brotherspizzavb

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories