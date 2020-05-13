Today’s Takeout: Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum says his amazing staff and faithful customers have helped him stay in business by patronizing the curbside and delivery menu, and also by purchasing gift certificates. Today we talked about how much Berret’s is looking forward to welcoming customers back to open-air dining, and the plan to do that safely.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
Located at 199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Curbside, to-go, and delivery are available with online ordering.
Limited seating beginning available Friday, May 15th
Visit Berrets.com or give them a call at (757) 253-1847.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.

