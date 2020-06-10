Today’s Takeout: Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From adding even more covered outdoor seating, to properly spacing indoor tables, Berret’s is ready to seat and serve its loyal customers and new friends. Chef Michael Kellum also said he is revealing a new menu, and your favorites are also still available for carry out and delivery.
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill 199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.
You can also connect online at
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Seafood Grill.
