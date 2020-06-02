Today’s Takeout: Aromas and The Hounds Tale

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Takeout was a double feature! We got all the best information about the great food and drinks offered at Aromas World and The Hound’s Tale from Michelle Sieling, Monique Sowell and Diane Wade.

Aromas world
431 Prince George Street
Williamsburg
(757) 221-6676
AromasWorld.com
FB @Aromasworld

The Hound’s Tale
515 Prince George Street
Williamsburg
(757) 221-6678
TheHoundsTale.com
FB @HOUNDSTALE

