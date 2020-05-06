Today’s Takeout: A Taste of the 619 in the 757!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 619 Cantina brings southern California and Tex-Mex flavor to its signature burritos and tacos! Today, owner Don Rockwell talks about how they have adapted to keep the full menu available for carry out — including growlers and several varieties of handmade margaritas! And right now, growler sales benefit the Portsmouth Humane Society!
The 619 Cantina
619 High Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth
Full menu available for curbside takeout.
Give them a call at (757) 392-2477
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @619Cantina
