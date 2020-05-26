Today’s Takeout: 80/20 Burger Bar

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Patio seating opens up today, and carry out continues for fans of juicy burgers, crispy fries and so much more! Today, Jamie Summs also talked about the steps they’re taking to one day re-open the dining room with staff and customer safety taking top priority.

80/20 BURGER BAR
Patio open for service today!
Takeout also available
123 W. 21st Street
Norfolk
(757) 222-1321
visit 8020burgerbar.com
Connect on Facebook & Instagram

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***