Today’s Takeout: 80/20 Burger Bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Patio seating opens up today, and carry out continues for fans of juicy burgers, crispy fries and so much more! Today, Jamie Summs also talked about the steps they’re taking to one day re-open the dining room with staff and customer safety taking top priority.

80/20 BURGER BAR

Patio open for service today!

Takeout also available

123 W. 21st Street

Norfolk

(757) 222-1321

visit 8020burgerbar.com

Connect on Facebook & Instagram

More From HRS!