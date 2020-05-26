Today’s Takeout: 80/20 Burger Bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Patio seating opens up today, and carry out continues for fans of juicy burgers, crispy fries and so much more! Today, Jamie Summs also talked about the steps they’re taking to one day re-open the dining room with staff and customer safety taking top priority.
80/20 BURGER BAR
Patio open for service today!
Takeout also available
123 W. 21st Street
Norfolk
(757) 222-1321
visit 8020burgerbar.com
Connect on Facebook & Instagram
