Today’s Takeout: 1608 Crafthouse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - With so many people spending time at home, you might have a little extra time to get outside and knock out some yard work. If you have indoor or outdoor plants or trees in pots, over time they may get root bound. If a plant becomes root bound and left alone, it could make the plant unhealthy and could even kill the plant. Chris Reckling takes us into his own backyard and gives us a few tips on how to free your plant from becoming root bound.

MORE FROM HRS: