Today’s Takeout: 1608 Crafthouse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - You can use your smartphone for so many things and now you can use it to learn financial literacy and even earn gift cards from your favorite brands with BayPort Credit Union's Zogo App. BayPort Credit Union CEO, Jim Mears joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details.

BayPort Credit UnionLearn Financial LiteracyDownload the BayPort Credit Union ZOGO AppEnter Access Code BAYPORTFor more information, visit BAYPORTCU.org