PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse is celebrating 5 years of business and they are allowing select outdoor seating starting Friday. Owner Kevin Sharkey joined us with more in Today’s Takeout.
1608 Crafthouse
Phase 1 Reopening starts Friday
And still offering curbside takeout
1608 Pleasure House Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608CRAFTHOUSE.COM
