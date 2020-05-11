Today’s Takeout: 1608 Crafthouse

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse is celebrating 5 years of business and they are allowing select outdoor seating starting Friday. Owner Kevin Sharkey joined us with more in Today’s Takeout.

1608 Crafthouse
Phase 1 Reopening starts Friday
And still offering curbside takeout
1608 Pleasure House Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608CRAFTHOUSE.COM

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories