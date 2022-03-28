PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In case you haven’t heard, LinkedIn has announced they’re adding a “career gaps” section to the profiles. They feel this can help candidates “deal with their gaps”. So, this has folks wondering in this new age of “The Great Resignations, Reshuffling, and Resets, how do we deal with sharing our personal “gap” issues on our LinkedIn Profiles?

The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us today with her thoughts on putting all your “gap” business on your LinkedIn Profile.

