PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The muggy days are giving way to cool, dry weather when the leaves start to fall.

Michelle Williams from the City of Norfolk’s Division of Environmental Storm Water joined HRS with some fall lawn care tips that are easy on you and the environment!

For more tips on how to keep local waterways clean and live greener visit AskHRGreen.org, or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by AskHRGreen.org