Time To Talk Tea, And Why You Need More Loose Leaf In Your Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s the physical benefits of a quality blend, or the soul stirring act of slowing down to sip with a friend, a daily tea ritual could be a very healthy habit.

Sisters Erin Walden and Kristina Walden Hillard from Soul Stir Tea and Wellness talked about why you should banish the bag and learn the language of loose leaf.

Soul Stir Tea & Wellness

Find them online at KEWITEAS.com

Use Promo Code HRSHOW7 to save 7% off your entire order.

You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram @ kewiteas

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Soul Stir Tea and Wellness

More From HRS!