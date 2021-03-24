Time To Get Growing!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – McDonald Garden Center can help you get gardening whether you have a couple of hours to spend each day, or want to add beauty in just a few minutes!

Today, Mike Westphal talked about the prep, the plants and the personal education you can get in-person or online with the friendly staff at your nearby center.

McDonald Garden Center

Two locations in Hampton Roads!

Independence Blvd and Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

Garden Markets are coming!

Visit McDonaldGardenCenter.com and connect on social media

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by McDonald Garden Center