WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Mantos
Posted: Jun 15, 2022 / 12:07 PM EDT
Updated: Jun 15, 2022 / 12:07 PM EDT
PORTSMPUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all girl dads! Are you looking for a fun way to make memories with your daughter this Father’s Day weekend?
JASH Initiative is putting on a Ties and Tiaras Dance in Hampton this Saturday.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show