PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday shopping season is here! You can find all that you need this season at next weekend’s Bodacious Bazaar in Hampton. It’s important to know that by attending this three day event, part of your entry fee will go to local charities. Founder, Sandra Gardner joined us with the details on how they give back.

Bodacious Bazaar

Nov. 10-12 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton. Get more information and tickets at bodaciousbazaar.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bodacious Bazaar.