PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th Bodacious Bazaar is back this weekend in Hampton and it’s bigger and better then ever! Founder Sandra Gardner joined HRS with all the fun details.

Bodacious Bazaar

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton bodaciousbazaar.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bodacious Bazaar.