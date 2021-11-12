Three-Day Shopping Extravaganza

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for unique gifts for the people on your holiday shopping list, this is your weekend!

Chelsey had a chance to go behind the scenes of the Bodacious Bazaar to see what it is all about and with more than 200 vendors she could barely see it all!

The Bodacious Bazaar is taking place at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 14.

For tickets and information, visit BodaciousBazaar.com.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Bodacious Bazaar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter