There’s Still Time To Register For School

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Labor Day is right around the corner and that means the new school year is upon us! If you’ve been thinking about going back to school now is certainly the right time. Hampton Roads Campus Director, Jeff Thorud, joined us on HRS!

The Fall 2021 semester at Bryant & Stratton College starts on Wednesday, September 8th at both Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses For more information visit BryantStratton.edu or call (866) 873-6936

