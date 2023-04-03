PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No one can accuse the Hampton Roads area of not having a great arts and cultural scene. There are festivals and shows and events abound!

Jessi DiPette, Marketing Director, for Zeiders American Dream Theater, joins us with more about the upcoming “The Z Fringe Festival”.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach

Box Office: 757-499-0317

TheZ.Org

Follow on Instagram @theztheater

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.