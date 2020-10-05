The ‘Z’ Announces ‘Proteus Festival’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Zeider’s American Dream Theater was built to showcase many kids of creative expression and that’s just what it will do when the doors open for a multi-stage selection of professional and student work called “Proteus.” Today Artistic Director Bart Kuebler shared the festival details, and the joyful return of in-person art and culture.

Proteus Festival is now through October 11
Zeiders American Dream Theater
For Tickets and Information Visit TheZ.org

