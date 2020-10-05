The ‘Z’ Announces ‘Proteus Festival’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Zeider’s American Dream Theater was built to showcase many kids of creative expression and that’s just what it will do when the doors open for a multi-stage selection of professional and student work called “Proteus.” Today Artistic Director Bart Kuebler shared the festival details, and the joyful return of in-person art and culture.

Proteus Festival is now through October 11

Zeiders American Dream Theater

For Tickets and Information Visit TheZ.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Zeider’s American Dream Theater

