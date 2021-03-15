The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra and WJCC schools celebrate ‘Music in Our Schools Month’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — In celebration of nationwide initiative, “Music In Our Schools Month,” the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra and Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools are joining forces to strengthen the connections between music education and the social and emotional health of our local student population.

Our Symone Davis chats with WSO Executive Carolyn Keurajian and WJCC Coordinator of Fine Arts John Rasky on today’s community connection.

To learn more about this initiative and other educational programming at The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra visit www.williamsburgsymphony.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***