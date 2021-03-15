The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra and WJCC schools celebrate ‘Music in Our Schools Month’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — In celebration of nationwide initiative, “Music In Our Schools Month,” the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra and Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools are joining forces to strengthen the connections between music education and the social and emotional health of our local student population.

Our Symone Davis chats with WSO Executive Carolyn Keurajian and WJCC Coordinator of Fine Arts John Rasky on today’s community connection.

To learn more about this initiative and other educational programming at The Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra visit www.williamsburgsymphony.org.