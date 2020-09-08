‘The Wars Among The Paines’ By Veteran and Author John M. Millar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This multi-generational family story is a history lesson for the entire nation according to author and Vietnam veteran John M. Millar. Today he talked about his debut novel that has been 50 years in the making!

“The Wars Among the Paines”

Available September 30 at all book outlets

Connect with John and learn more at

TheWarsAmongThePaines.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is Sponsored by Author John M. Millar.

More From HRS!