The Virginia Living Museum is OPEN!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s a stroll through the cool indoor aquariums and biospheres or a sunlit boardwalk through the natural habitats of your animal neighbors, the Virginia Living Museum offers a perfect peninsula outing. Today, Executive Director Rebecca Kleimhample talked about the old favorites and brand new exhibits that will educate and entertain visitors of all ages.

Virginia Living Museum
Open Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News
(757) 595-1900
THEVLM.org
