The USO is Springing Into Action With Fun Family Events!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia is always finding ways to connect military families to their communities. Two great events are coming up soon.

“Little Patriots Trunk Hop”
Sunday, March 29 from 11am to 2pm at Bryant & Stratton College Virginia Beach Campus.
“Spring UP! for Military Kids”
Saturday, April 25 from 10am to 2pm at Holiday Trav-L Park in Virginia Beach

For more information, visit HRCV.USO.ORG and click events or call (757) 337-4447

