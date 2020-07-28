The US Coast Guard Wants You To Stick With Safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – People-powered watercraft are very popular in the summertime, but when paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks get loose, the US Coast Guard has to decide if it’s a case of missing property or a missing person. Today Lt. Taylor Smith talked about an easy way to clear up any confusion.
