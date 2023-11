PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Broadway production of “The Secret Garden” is coming to a local theatre starring Broadway veterans and local talent. Cast members Greg Mills, Samantha Hill, and Penelope Hanson shared what we can expect from the show.

Virginia Musical Theatre

“The Secret Garden”

Dec. 1-3 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach

757-340-5446

VMTheatre.org

