PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The RnB Block Party features DJ’s playing R&B music for a community of people to celebrate, honor and enjoy the contributions that R&B music has had on the entire world. Nathaniel “Fam-Lay” Johnson is a recording artist, music executive and the co-founder of the RnB Block Party, and he joined us to preview this weekend’s one year anniversary bash!

The RnB Block Party is celebrating their one year anniversary this Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Scope Plaza from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information visit thernbblockparty.com