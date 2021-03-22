The Right Way to Backup

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our modern world is driven by data, but hard drives fail and systems crash. That’s why it’s so important to protect your files, photos and documents with a safe and secure backup. Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts joined us with some helpful advice.

Computer Concepts

Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP)

Locations in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake

Visit MyComputerConcepts.com and connect on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.