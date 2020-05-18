The Right Floors For Paws And Claws

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The pitter-patter of your pets moving through your home may make you smile, but the way your companions strut their stuff can be tough on your floors if you don’t have the right surface for every situation. Today Kristie Prince Hale talks good options for those who live with animals, and those who don’t!

50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale

May Special – Free Installation

Call (877) 50 Floor or (877) 503-5667

Visit50Floor.Com

Save $100 if you call now and use the promo code “Hampton Roads Show”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 50 Floor

More From HRS!