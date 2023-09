PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the arrival of shorter days in the fall and the blinding sun hitting drivers from the tunnels of Hampton Roads, it’s important to prioritize safety when you’re driving. Attorney Chris Jacobs with Kalfus and Nachman joins us to share how we can prevent accidents and headaches by maintaining a safe following distance.

Kalfus & Nachman

757-461-4900

KalfusNachman.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.