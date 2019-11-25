The Power of Please and Thank You

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With Thanksgiving coming up this week, it’s a good time to think about thanks and the power of please and thank you!

Joining us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us how that attitude of gratitude is a low tech way to make some positive moves in the workplace and marketplace was The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison.

Check out the updated TCENOW.com loaded with holiday coaching deals, career information, resources, tips and tricks.
Call or text (757) 745-4TCE or connect on social media!

