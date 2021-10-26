The Power of Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you haven’t been to the Harvest Fair or Haunted attractions at Hunt Club Farm.. you’re missing out on some Halloween fun! But what you don’t have to miss is dinner because you can have it delivered to you at the festival or wherever you are!

I went out to Hunt Club Farm to find out more!

Papa John’s thin crust Jack O Lantern Pizza for 11 dollars is a limited-time deal available through this Sunday, October 31st. And to learn more about Papa John’s community partnerships and fundraisers call (757) 595-5869 or Visit PJCheese.com

You can also download the free “Locals Helping Locals 757 app” on the apple app store and google play for more great deals, events and savings.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa John’s.