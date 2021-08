PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey nearly 4 million workers quit their jobs in June so that means now is a great time to search out that career opportunity you’ve always wanted. There’s one skill that’s key to making it happen. and that’s NETWORKING the Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, explains.

Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer

Visit TCENow.com

Connect on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates