PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the start of the new year in the rearview mirror, now is a great time to focus on the power of exercise and a positive mindset.

Personal trainer, Brian Cavanaugh from Onelife Fitness joined us with a few tips that might help change your life for the better.

Onelife Fitness

Eight locations across coastal Virginia.

Visit ONELIFEFITNESS.com to find your club

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.