The Power of Exercise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you’re trying to drop those covid pounds or working your way to a specific fitness goal, you can find all the resources you need to succeed at Onelife Fitness. Onelife Fitness Norfolk personal trainer, Bill Flowers joined us with some healthy advice.

You can find Bill Flowers at Onelife Fitness in Norfolk

And there are 7 more convenient locations across coastal Virginia.

Find your club at ONELIFEFITNESS.com

Connect on Facebook & Instagram!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.