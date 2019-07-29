The Power of Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You’ve heard that team work makes the dream work, and that’s true when trying to reach hard to achieve fitness goals. You can find the help and motivation you’re looking for at Onelife Fitness. Stephen and Paige Johnson are both husband and wife, and also personal trainers at Onelife Fitness. They joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with tips and advice on how the entire team at Onelife Fitness can help you reach your fitness goals.

Onelife Fitness Princess Anne
3809 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 471-6900
Visit ONELIFEFITNESS.com to find your nearest club.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.

