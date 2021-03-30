The Perfect Fit Is Waiting For You!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not many people learn to sew these days, but the head tailor and designer at “Niemah’s Adonis” says she has taken what her grandmothers taught her, and stitched together a business. Jasmine Jones says she loves creating stylish garments, and self-esteem in her clients when they know they are wearing them well.

Niemah’s Adonis
3113 A Chestnut Avenue Newport News
Visit NiemahsAdonis.com or call (757) 593-3837
You can also connect on social media

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show Sponsored by Niemah’s Adonis

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***