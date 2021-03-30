The Perfect Fit Is Waiting For You!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Not many people learn to sew these days, but the head tailor and designer at “Niemah’s Adonis” says she has taken what her grandmothers taught her, and stitched together a business. Jasmine Jones says she loves creating stylish garments, and self-esteem in her clients when they know they are wearing them well.

Niemah’s Adonis

