The Next Wave for the Elizabeth River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth River ties us all together on the Southside of Hampton Roads and recently, the team announced some exciting news about The Next Wave that is coming to the area.

Elizabeth River Project
Visit ElizabethRiver.org to learn about the programs offered.
You can also call (757) 399-7487 or connect on social media.

Read more about the “Elizabeth River Project ‘The Next Wave’: Moving into the flood zone to restore the river” on WAVY.com.

