The New 10-Minute Challenge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you want to make some of those wrinkles disappear? You can do it quickly with help from Plexaderm. Melinda McKinsey shows us how Plexaderm could reduce those fine lines and wrinkles in minutes.

Plexaderm

Order now to get a PLEXADERM TRIAL PACK for 14.95 PLUS free shipping.

Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800 749-2966

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Plexaderm.

MORE FROM HRS!