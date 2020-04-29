The Neighborhood Harvest is Delivering More than Before!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This Suffolk based company went from being a side salad, to the entire meal in a very short time. Today Thomas Vandiver explains that in addition to produce, The Neighborhood Harvest delivers meats, cheeses, bread, prepared dishes, and now — dessert!

Call The Neighborhood Harvest at (757) 809-3577 to sign up and place your orders.
Visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
Use the code “HRSHOW” to waive the $30 signup fee!

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

