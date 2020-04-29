The Neighborhood Harvest is Delivering More than Before!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This Suffolk based company went from being a side salad, to the entire meal in a very short time. Today Thomas Vandiver explains that in addition to produce, The Neighborhood Harvest delivers meats, cheeses, bread, prepared dishes, and now — dessert!
Call The Neighborhood Harvest at (757) 809-3577 to sign up and place your orders.
Visit TheNeighborhoodHarvest.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
Use the code “HRSHOW” to waive the $30 signup fee!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Neighborhood Harvest.
